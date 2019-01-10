Alice Interim Police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez wants to remind all motorists to remember to lock their vehicle and make sure all valuable items are hidden from view.

On Friday, Jan. 11, the Alice Bike Patrol will be patrolling the streets of Alice. Random vehicles will be examined to see if they are secured.

This operation is to help motorists understand how easily a thief can break into a vehicle especially when it is unlocked or when valuables are left in plain sight.

Vehicles that are randomly inspected will get a notice on their windshield letting the motorists know whether or not they passed or failed.

Anyone with any questions on the operation can call the police department at 361-664-0186.