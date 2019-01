SAN DIEGO - Duval County and the City of San Diego will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 10 and is inviting the public. Topics on the agenda include the state of the country, the road system and improvements to the infrastructure.

The meeting will be held at the San Diego Civic Center located at 200 E. Gravis Avenue and will start at 6 p.m. For more information call 361-279-6204.