Alice High School senior A.J. Moreno won multiple awards at the Alice Coyote Fall Sports Banquet Tuesday night.



The speedy slot receiver, who first broke into the Coyotes’ lineup last year as a junior, was named the Coyotes’ Team MVP for the 2018 season and won the George Draper Scholastic Award, which is given to the Alice football player with high GPA and class rank.



Moreno was a team leader and an offensive mainstay this season. He led the Coyotes in receptions with 24 for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 12.4 yards a reception.



Senior running back Ismael Cantu earned Alice’s Offensive MVP Award. He carried the ball 86 times for 511 rushing yards.



The Offensive Lineman Award went to Isaac Garcia and Waylon Moore won the Outstanding Receiver Award. Moore led the team in receiving with 566 yards off 22 catches. He also averaged 25.7 yards a catch and totaled five touchdowns. Quarterback Isaiah Aguilar won the Outstanding Back Award. He led the Coyotes by completing 114 of 233 attempts for 1,994 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 86 times for 372 yards and eight touchdowns.



Senior defensive back Sean Chapa was named the team’s Defensive MVP. He had 63 tackles and 22 assists. He also had two interceptions.



Senior Pablo Salinas won the Defensive Lineman Award. He totaled 31 tackles this season. Jesse Sanchez and Miguel Gonzalez shared the Defensive Secondary Award. Sanchez had 32 tackles, two assists and two interceptions. He also recovered three fumbles and caused two. Gonzalez had 56 tackles and 15 assists, He had an interception. Rey Davila won the Defensive Linebacker Award.



The team’s Most Improved Award went to linebacker Aaron Arellano, who had 50 tackles and 23 assists, and the Fighting Heart Award went to senior receiver Domingo Mendoza.



The football award winners are the Fall Sports Banquet included:



Most Improved — Aaron Arellano.

Defensive Lineman — Pablo Salinas.

Defensive Secondary — Jesse Sanchez and Miguel Gonzalez.

Defensive Linebacker — Rey Davila.

Offensive Lineman — Isaac Garcia.

Outstanding Receiver — Waylon Moore.

Outstanding Back — Isaiah Aguilar.

MVP Offensive — Ismael Cantu.

MVP Defense — Sean Chapa.

Team MVP — A.J. Moreno.

Fighting Heart Award — Domingo Mendoza.

George Draper Scholastic Award — A.J. Moreno.