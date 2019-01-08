A brisket dinner with all the works was laid out buffet-style on Sunday evening as the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity board held a welcome dinner for the care-a-vanners who have come to Alice.

The care-a-vanners from across the United States will be in town to help build a new home at a reduced cost for the Farias family. The care-a-vanners travel the country helping Habitat for Humanity homes.

Roy and Monica Farias along with their children are the recipients of the JWC Habitat for Humanity's 16th house that will be located on Mary Vera Street.

The Farias family along with previous Habitat for Humanity home owners mingled with care-a-vanners. Everyone getting to know one another; to know exactly who the family moving into the new house is.

JWC Habitat for Humanity board members cleaned the property for the four bedroom home where the Farias will grow and make memories. Construction on the Farias' new home begins in January 2019.

These care-a-vanners are the first of two groups who will begin the house. The family home is expected to be compete and move-in ready for the Farias around Mother's Day 2019.

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 countries with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home. The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.