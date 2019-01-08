A routine traffic stop on Highway 281 turned into a cash seizure operation on Sunday, Dec. 30.

Erick Edward Garcia of McAllen was pulled over for a traffic violation in a passenger vehicle. When Jim Wells County Deputy Ruben Garcia made contact with Erick Edward Garcia who consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, Deputy Garcia located a large plastic bag that contained $47,560 in United States currency hidden in the door panel.

Erick Edward Garcia was arrested and charged with money laundering. He was booked into the JWC jail.