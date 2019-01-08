Woman found murdered in her own home, suspect arrested after failed suicide attempt

SAN DIEGO - Forty-one year old Abel Cantu is being held on a total bond of $505,000 at the Duval County jail for the allegedly murder of his wife, Jessica Cantu.

Jessica Cantu, 36, was found in her home on the 100 block of East Luby Friday morning by her son.

According to police officials, Jessica, a mother of five, was found with her throat slashed.

Abel Cantu fled the murder scene. He was located on County Road 130 off of Business Highway 281 in Jim Wells County with a self-inflicted wound to his throat, according to police.

Abel Cantu was taken via Halo Flight to a Corpus Christi hospital. He was interview by law enforcement officers at the hospital before he was served with the murder warrant.

Abel Cantu is no stranger to police. He was arrested on Dec. 16 by the San Diego police for aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. He was released from the Duval County jail on Dec. 21.

Cantu is charged was charged for murder and violation of a protective order.