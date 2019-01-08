Wondering how the bills will get paid and how food will be in on the table is something many people live daily. One non-profit organization is working to help individuals out of poverty and make a better life.

The Dream Come True Foundation in South Texas began in 2016 and serves Kleberg, Kennedy, Brooks and Jim Wells counties. Their mission is to break the cycle of poverty by finding talented, resilient people living in poverty who have a dream of achievement but are facing barriers to attain that dream.

Justin Salinas, of Alice, in one of the newest dream achiever. He is the second youngest of nine siblings and his past has included bouncing around between living with siblings and family members since he was 12. After high school, Salinas worked in the oilfield until the collapse in 2015. At that time, Salinas was a father and needed to do something for his family. He works full-time and attends Coastal Bend College in Kingsville. He has been with the foundation learning how to help himself and his family succeed.

The Dream Come True Foundation originated in Austin in 2008. Original founders were Carol Kallendorf, PhD. And Jack Speer who designed a wrap-around model that has helped moved many motivated individuals and families in Austin area out of poverty and toward financial independence and successful careers. With their 10 year history of success in Austin, the founders have decided to bring their resources and tools into other communities with South Texas being their first affiliate.

The nonprofit organization provides mentoring, financial assistance and access to a team of professionals to help those who are on the edge of success, achieve their dream and the dreams of their family.

Their motto is to help people on the edge to succeed. We are talent scouts seeking high touch/high accountability individuals with well-defined goals that will move him or her from poverty to prosperity.

The Dream Come True is open to individuals and families in the Leberg, Jim Wells, Brooks and Kenedy Counties. For more information, email the Committee President Jackie Ilse at dctfst@gmail.com. Also, visit our website dctf-southtexas.org obtain an application and to learn more about the application and selection process.