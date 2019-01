City of Alice offices including City Hall, the Alice Public Library, Alice Landfill and the Recycling Center will be closed all day Monday, Jan. 21 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The sanitation collection schedule for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 25 is as follows: Monday’s garbage collection will be picked up Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage collection will be picked up Wednesday. Thursday and Friday’s will be a regular garbage collection day.