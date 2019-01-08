BEN BOLT - Joel Pedraza was traveling north on Highway 281 on Monday, Jan. 7 when he was pulled over.

Jim Wells County Deputy Ruben Garcia conducted a traffic stop on Pedraza's vehicle. Pedraza first gave the officer a false name and refused to give consent to a vehicle search.

With the assistance of Garcia K9 partner, who alerted to an odor of narcotics.

Inside the vehicle was 547 grams or approximately 1.2 pounds of cocaine, according to sheriff officials.

Pedraza was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for a parole warrant out of the State of Indiana.

He was booked into the JWC jail.