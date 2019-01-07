Residents and businesses along McMasters Road could experience low water pressure or a temporary interruption of service beginning Tuesday because of work on a new waterline in the area.



The contractor working on the project told Jim Wells County officials that connecting to the new waterline could cause these issues from time to time during the ongoing installation beginning Tuesday to Jan. 18. The work is scheduled each day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Construction inspector Lucas Lopez said the reduction in service will take place in different areas along McMasters Road which may include Corina, Rosario, Mendez, Morgan, Gunn, Pierce, Zamora, Cardona, Cruz, Perez, Elvira, Iglesias, Carmen and other streets in the Rancho Alegre area.



The City of Alice stated it is working to minimize problems during the construction of the improvements and tie-ins.



Anyone with questions or concerns can call the City of Alice Public Works Department at (361) 668-7214 or Lucas Lopez, Jim Wells County Construction Inspector at (361) 668-7282.