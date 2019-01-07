Medina Electric is currently accepting applications for the 2019 scholarship program, which provides money to be used during the 2019-2020 school year. Twenty-five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to members who have a high school senior graduating or who are adults pursuing higher education.

The parent, legal guardian or applicant must have an active membership with Medina Electric to be eligible. Get more details on eligibility and download an application at MedinaEC.org/Scholarships.

Applications must be submitted online by March 1 at 11:59 p.m. to be considered.

Medina EC’s scholarship program was implemented with help from Texas State Law, House Bill 3202 in 1997. Since then, the cooperative has awarded more than $557,500 to students throughout its 17 county service territory.