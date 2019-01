The public is invited to attend a march in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy.

Every year, the True Light Baptist Church celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a walk from the intersection of Carver and Encinal Streets, near the grounds of what use to be Alice ISD"s black school.

The walk starts at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21 and will end at the baptist church.