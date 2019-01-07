The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department has released its top 10 most wanted for January.

These individuals are charged with crimes ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and facing an order to indecency with a child and robbery.

Any individual with information on the whereabouts of this month’s most wanted should contact Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 664-STOP (7867). If it leads to an arrest or indictment of any wanted person, it could earn the tipster up to $100.

The list includes:

• Anthony Andrew Amador, 32, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Daniel Castillo, 57, state motion to revoke probation for third or more DWI.

• Enrique Cruz, 26, order enforcing child support.

• Andrew Ryan Lopez, 27, indecency with a child-sexual contact.

• Albert Orona III, 24, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

• Damian Lee Rodriguez, 24, burglary of a habitation.

• David Christopher Salinas, 34, bond surrender for resisting arrest, search or transport and bond surrender for DWI.

• Bruno Sendejo, 21, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance.

• Anthony Woodrow Spencer, 49, bond forfeiture for criminal trespass.

• Jake Dean Taylor, 32, aggravated assault causing bodily injury-family violence and assault causing bodily injury-assault.