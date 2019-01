St. Elizabeth Catholic School students were acknowledged as the Shining Star for the month of December. Students are Daxx Olivarez, K3, Cataleya Garcia, K4, Joaquin Solis, K5, Andrina Joslin, first grade, McKaisley Valderrama, second grade, Angel Rios, third grade, Lily Vavrusa, fourth grade, Emily Cuevas, fifth grade, and sixth grader Eliana Rodriguez.