Tejano music is often heard throughout South Texas especially in Alice who many refer to as “the birth place of Tejano music.” On Friday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 5, many people as well as Tejano artists celebrated the 19th annual Noche De Fiesta Tejana.
The main attraction of the two-day event was the induction of approximately 75 people into the Class of 2018 Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame held at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds.
Among the inductees was Javier Rubio as the favorite son of Alice.
Rubio started hearing conjunto music at a very young age. His dad influenced his music career. By the age of 14, Rubio started playing professionally with a group called Texas Hillbillies, a county group. Later, he played with Alfredo De La Rosa and by the age of 20 he was playing with Ricky De La Rosa. Years passed and Rubio joined artists like Rene Joslin y Los Favoritos. Currently, Rubio performs with Ted Lopez y Su Conjunto.
Rubio was one of the first artists of the night to accept his award. He thanked his father, family, friends and fellow musicians for their continued support over the years.
Other inductees for the night included:
Broadcasting
1. Andrew Michael Arbaiz
2. Sammy Morales
3. Teo Pena
4. John M. “Bino” Gaona
5. Samuel Almanza Jr.
6. Peter Chavarria
Conjunto Progressive Band
1. Los Palominos
Johnny Arreola James Arreola Julio Arreola Jorge Arreola Jesse Arreola 2. Los Arias
Armando Arias Rolando Arias Arnold Arias Michael Herrera Fred Orosco Alma Fina Arias Male Entertainer
1. Eddie Gonzalez
2. D.J. Kane
Female Entertainer
1. Jennifer Pena
Javier "JV" Villanueva Lifetime Achievement Award
1. Alfredo Garcia
Pioneer Tejano Award
1. David Martinez
2. Jesse Rodriguez
3. Leon Santos
Big Brass Band
Los Peppers de Victor Garza
1. Victor Garza
2. Ely De Hoyos
3. Jerry De Hoyos
4. Mario Maldonado
5. Jesus “Chuy” Gonzales Jr.
Million Dollar Band
Drums
1. Michael James Lopez
2.Jose Michael De La Rosa
2. Antonio P. Cortez Jr.
3. Luis "Louie" Medina III
4. Chale Castillo
5. Richard Barron
6. Jason Lara
Guitar
1. Luis Pacheco
2. Frank "Ruben" Torres
3. Oscar Villanueva
Bajo Sexto
1. Rene M. Rodriguez
2. Eddie Perez
3. Jorge Marin
Bass Guitar
1. Domingo “Mingo” Garcia
2. Alejandro Elias
3. Michael R. Saenz
4. Jerry A. Pena
5. Ruben Perez
6. Martin N. Rodriguez
7. Arnold De Los Santos
8. Trino Galindo Jr.
9. Oscar D. Ramirez
Trumpet
1. Homero M. Mireles
Saxophone
1. Cecilio Poncio Rodriguez
2. Florencio F. "Lencho" Palacios
Accordion
1. Luis Castillo Jr.
2. Manuel Rendon
3. Andy Viera
4. Joe Torres
5. Mark Weber
6. Isaac L. Riojas
7. Chris Rodriguez
8. Joe Borrego
Vocalist
1. Noe A. Esparza
2. Ramundo "Ray" Castillo
3. Louie Martinez
Greg Paredez Bajo Sexto Award
1. Armando "Cuate" Salinas
Sound Engineer
1. Oscar Lopez
2. Patrick Martinez
3. Noe Gallegos
Amadeo Flores Accordion Player Award
1. Alberto Tijerina
2. Pablo Martinez Perez
Armando Marroquin Sr. Historic Hall
1. Club Sofia
Special Recognition Award
1. Jesse De La Garza
2. Mary Jane Segura
3. Reynaldo Reyes Jr.