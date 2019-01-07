BENAVIDES - In order to keep the City of Benavides sparkling, the Benavides Police Department and the City of Benavides have partnered to honor a yard once a month.

Recently, Alicia Lopez was recognized as the first beautiful Yard of the Month for 2019.

According to the Benavides PD's Facebook page, Lopez's beautifully manicured and maintained yard is always a treat to motorists. Her hard work has paid off and has set a high standard of excellence for the community.

Lopez received a $100 Visa gift card, sponsored by the Benavides PD and the City of Benavides.

She was given a sign to place in her lawn and has 30 days of bragging rights for the recognition.