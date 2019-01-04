SAN DIEGO - Police were called Friday morning to a home on the 100 block of East Luby Street in reference to a woman who had been murdered.

According to police officials, the woman, whose name has not been officially released pending the investigation, was found with her throat slashed by her son.

The suspect is believed to be the deceased woman's husband. He was found on County Road 130 in Jim Wells County with a self-inflicted wound to his throat, according to police officials.

The suspect, whose name has not been officially released pending the investigation, was taken via Halo Flight to a Corpus Christi hospital. He is in critical condition.

According to police officials, the suspect is no stranger to police. He was arrested on Dec. 16 by the San Diego police for aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. He was released from the Duval County jail on Dec. 21.

Texas Ranger are conducting the investigation.