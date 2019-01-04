Husband charged for the murder of his wife

SAN DIEGO - Abel Cantu was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail Friday for allegedly murdering his wife.

Police were called Friday morning to a home on the 100 block of East Luby Street in reference to a woman who had been murdered.

According to law enforcement, the woman, identified as Jessica Cantu, was found with her throat slashed in the morning by her son.

Cantu left the home sometime after the murder, but was found on the 100 block of County Road 130 in Jim Wells County with a self-inflicted wound to his throat, according to police officials.

Cantu was taken via Halo Flight to a Corpus Christi hospital. Law enforcement officers spoke with Cantu at the hospital.

According to police officials, Cantu is no stranger to police. He was arrested on Dec. 16, 2018 by the San Diego police for aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony. He was released from the Duval County jail on Dec. 21, 2018.

Cantu was charged with murder and a violation of a protective order.