While on routine patrol, Officer Albert Stout confiscated cash and narcotics during two separate traffic stops.

On Dec. 31, Officer Stout attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford Expedition on the 1200 block of West Front Street. The officer turned on his emergency lights, but the driver, later identified as Tony Rios, led the officer on a short pursuit. Rios stopped at the intersection of Beam Station and Carmen Street. During a pat down of Rios, Officer Stout located a glass pipe and a baggie of crystal meth in Rios' jacket pocket. Rios was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

On Dec. 23, Officer Stout arrested Roy Rios on drug charges after a traffic stop on the 200 block of North Johnson Street. According to police, a search of Roy Rios' vehicle led to the discovery of marijuana, codine cough syrup, THC wax viles and $431 believed to be from drug proceeds. According to police, they have seen an increase in the use of codeine cough syrup and THC wax viles. Roy Rios was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also taken to the JWC jail.