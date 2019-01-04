Two lucky winners received prize money on Friday when the Alice Echo-News Journal and Alice Chevrolet handed out checks that were a part of the Holiday Bill Payoff Sweepstakes sponsored by the two companies.

Prize winners Jennifer Vasquez, of San Diego, and Kaylea Erwin, of Alice, were on hand at Alice Chevrolet’s Highway 44 location to receive their checks. Vasquez was the grand prize winner, receiving a check for $1,000. Vasquez is a mother of three and will be graduating college with her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting soon. Vasquez said that she entered the contest two days after it started and begin to enter twice a day, as much as the contest allowed.

“I think I’ll take the money and go shopping,” said Vasquez.

Erwin, the second prize winner, was awarded a check worth $500 dollars and she has big plans for her windfall.

“I’m going to use the money for things my new baby needs,” said the eight-month pregnant Erwin. Erwin is having a baby girl in February, so this contest came at just the right time.

Erwin took the opposite entrance approach, only entering once, so she was very surprised to receive a call telling her she had won. The call was one she didn’t answer at first, leading the caller to call her mother instead.

Pete Ganis, owner of Alice Chevrolet, and Aaron Short, General Manager of the dealership, were on hand to give out the prize money. Ganis has been in Alice for nine years and is a second generation GM dealer.

“We always look forward to the opportunity to participate in community-wide events. Being able to help the community is always something we enjoy,” said Ganis.

