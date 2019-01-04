A baby boy was born to Taylor Flores at 7:24 a.m. Friday.

Any day a child is born is a day to celebrate, but Baby Boy Flores (the name was still undecided early Friday) was the first baby born in Alice after the New Year, making him Alice’s official New Year’s baby.

The eight-pound, nine-ounce darling was born to Flores at Christus Spohn Hospital Alice and he and his mommy were very healthy. The baby was Flores’ first and was surrounded by his family members when he was born.

“I felt relieved when he was born,” said Flores. “The epidural didn’t kick in time, so when he was born, I was so happy.”

The first-time mother had just moved to Midland when she found out that she was pregnant with her first child.

“I didn’t want to believe that I was pregnant, but I took the test and it said I was,” said Flores.

She was nervous to tell her parents, but as it turns out, they had already suspected that was the case. Parents seem to know things before their children speak them, and Flores is already on the right track to motherhood.

“I hope that he does what he wants to do, what makes him happy. And I hope he knows that I will never leave his side,” said Flores.