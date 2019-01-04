Suspect in aggravated assault flees scene

On Wednesday, police were called to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of East Second Street. When Officer Aaron Frazier arrived at the apartment he made contact with the victims who stated that they were having a small get together when one of the party goers became upset. The suspect, who was not arrested, fled the scene after he pulled out a knife and tried to cut the mother of his child. The suspect left the apartment, but later returned and attempted to break down the door. The suspect could not enter the apartment and left. Police are investigating the incident.

Officer witnesses assault, man arrested

Officer Martin Suarez was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Rodolfo Street on Tuesday. Suarez and other officers had been repeatedly called to the residence for disturbances. Suarez headed towards the back of the property where he heard shouting. As he made his way to the back of the property, Suarez observed Michael Rivas striking a woman as his elderly mother attempted to separate the couple. Rivas was arrested for the assault and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family member.

Suspicious subjects

On Tuesday, Officer Juan Reyes was dispatched to the 200 block of Olmito Street where he observed several men inside a white Cadillac. Reyes made contact with Danny Olivares and David Villagran. A search of the vehicle led to the confiscation of brass knuckles and 0.02 grams of cocaine. Villagran was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited weapon. Olivares was arrested on outstanding warrants. They were transported to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports