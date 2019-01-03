The 79th District Court Judge Richard Terrell will have court on Tuesday, Jan. 26 with cases that range from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Cases include the following:

Jesus Jose Barrera for theft over $1,200 and under $20,000 with a motion to revoke Annikka Marie Trejo for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke S. Justin Cole Salinas for possession of a cocaine with a motion to revoke Erica Monique Alfaro for criminal mischief over $750 and under $20,000 with a motion to revoke Enrique Jose Gonzalez III for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke Jose Carlos Alvarez Jr. for driving while intoxicated Jorge Homero Tamez Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke Justin Anguiano for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Jaime Rodriguez for possession of a controlled substance Verna Ruth McClellen for possession of a controlled substance Daniel Garza Jr. for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child Jorge Garcia Jr. for burglary of a building Roseann Joslin Martinez for evading arrest detention with a vehicle Catherine Villarreal for money laundering more than or equal to $150,000 under $300,000 Richard Chapman for possession of marijuana more than or equal to 2,000 pounds less than 50 pounds Jennifer Rivera Chavarria for burglary of a habitation Albert Colon Camacho for burglary of a habitation Mark Anthony Alaniz for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Lorena Kay Taylor for burglary of a habitation Guadalupe Herrera for theft over $1,500 and under $20,000 Clemente Galindo for credit.debit card abuse Cayla Lynn Martinez for burglary of a building Denise Darlene Dilger-Fuhrman for possession of a controlled substance Noe Gonzalez III for burglary of a habitation intend other felony Maynard Alonzo for possession of a controlled substance Jacob Andrew Alviar for possession of a controlled substance Emilio Ramirez for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled ance Adriel Severine Garcia for possession of a controlled substance Adam Nava for possession of a controlled substance Amador Perez Garza for theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions Gabriel Rios Garza for credit/debit card abuse Cenaida Montoya for credit/debit card abuse and two counts of burglary of a habitation Howard Denard Harris for evading arrested detention with a vehicle Amy Rodriguez for burglary of a habitation Sammie Joe Rodriguez for burglary of a habitation Brandon Alberto Saenz for violation bond/protective order assault/stalking Jose Enrique Hernandez for driving while intoxicated third or more