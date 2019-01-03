Name: AJ Moreno.

Parents: Adan Moreno and Marie Cortez.

Educational or future plans. My plans after high school are to join into the U.S. Air Force and just truly seek all the benefits that come with serving for our country. Throughout my service, I also plan to attend college and major in Kinesiology, and also minor in business. The goal is to one day become a Physical Therapist, a job where I could help impact people's lives on a daily basis and just truly help them overcome whatever setback they may be facing at that time in life.

Accomplishments/Honors. A big accomplishment that I will never forget would most definitely have to be going three rounds deep into the playoffs as a junior and actually having a little role with the class of 2018. An honor, in which I am truly appreciative of would have to be getting accepted into the Early College High School program here in Alice which has allowed me since a freshman to be put on the right path to be the first class in Alice to graduate with not only a high school degree but also an associates without even having to take a single dime out of my parent’s pockets.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice? “No matter the obstacle that you go through in life there is one thing you can be sure of.. It is designed to make you better” - Bradley Martyn

Where do you see yourself in five years? In five years I see myself possibly signing another contract for four years in the Air Force or even maybe in the civilian population. In either scenario, in five years from now I see my self building my first house and just truly making decisions that would set me up for success in the future. I would also love to start building a little family with whomever I decide to at that time in my life, and just truly be the best dad, son, brother, and maybe even husband I could be in life.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? If I could change anything in this world I would most definitely have to put an end to all the negativity energy that we are surrounded by on a day to day basis. We could all make an impact on this earth if we all just helped impact one person a day in a positive way, to then help create a chain of positivity that could go on forever and make this world we live on a better place!

If you could invite three people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why? If I was able to invite three people to have dinner with I would without a doubt have to choose Will Smith, Bradley Martyn, and also Juju Smith-Schuster. To me, they are three very impactful males who are genuinely good people with great intentions and just truly motivate me throughout their content whether it be in a movie, in a YouTube video, or even on the football field. I would love to just sit with them and talk, and just truly soak in all the great knowledge and wisdom they would have to pass on to me.

Favorites

Favorite food: Chicken Fried Steak

Favorite Book: The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite Movie: Grown Ups 1

Favorite Town in Texas: San Antonio

Favorite Vacation Spot: South Padre Island, Texas