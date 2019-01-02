PREMONT - Wyatt Ranches has donated $30,000 to the Premont Volunteer Fire Department and $45,000 to the Premont Police Department, through separate grants provided by The Wyatt Foundation.

When the Premont Volunteer Fire Department needed fire-fighting structural gear, Captain Adolfo “A.J.” Palacios contacted Wyatt Ranches through his mother, Lazara Palacios, the gatekeeper at the Los Robles Division.

Lazara Palacios made a request, through proper protocols, and the donated funds were presented to the fire department on the second of January.

Fire Chief Jerry LaRue said the department would use any left-over monies for an ongoing project of sheltering their equipment. The Premont Volunteer Fire Department consists of 13 dedicated members, who are responsible for providing emergency fire rescue services for approximately 400 square miles, in and around the community of Premont.

When city funds could not provide for an additional patrol car as needed by the Premont Police Department, Lieutenant Marcela Jimenez-Scott contacted Wyatt Ranches in early 2018. Mayor Mario Rodriguez then followed through with a formal request during the late summer months; and, The Wyatt Foundation presented those funds to the City of Premont for the vehicle. Police Chief Juan F. Garcia, who was appointed in October, now leads the community’s police agency.

The City of Premont is located along the U.S. Highway 281 corridor, in southern Jim Wells County. In addition to Mayor Mario Rodriguez, the City Council includes Irma Martinez, Maria C. “Crissy” Martinez, Norma Tullos, Andres Garza, and Richard Belasquez, who also serves as Mayor Pro Tem.

Situated in South Texas and also in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered south from Agua Dulce to the Rio Bravo; and west from Marfa to Valentine, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations.

The Wyatt Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching universities in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include Billy C. Wells, the Hon. Ana Lisa Garza, Don C. Nelson, Steven B. Wyatt, and Bradford A. Wyatt.