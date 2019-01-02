Two juveniles were sent to a juvenile detention center after they were allegedly caught with counterfeit money, stolen items and marijuana on Friday, Dec. 29.

Police had been notified that two 16-year-olds, one male and one female, had been observed shoplifting at Walmart, but had left the property in a black Dodge Nitro. The couple was seen traveling east.

According to police, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the 1000 block of East Front Street. They made contact with the teenagers.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the stolen items that included handbags, wallets and electronics. During the search, police also located a fanny pack that contained 19 clear baggies of marijuana. The marijuana had a total weight of approximately 27 grams.

Before the two juveniles were taken into police custody, police learned that the female juvenile had $260 in counterfeit money in her pocket, according to police.

As the juveniles were being transported to the detention center, the female juvenile became combative and would not comply with officer orders.

The female juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana, theft and resisting arrest. She was also found to be a runaway.

The male juvenile was charged with theft.