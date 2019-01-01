With a few chuckles and a song by the new Duval County judge, the newly elected officials in Duval County were officially sworn in on Tuesday.

Duval County Judge Gilbert N. Saenz, District Clerk Rachel S. Vela, County Treasurer Sylvia Lazo, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Annabel Chapa-Canales, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Aida C. Estraca, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Josie L. Fernandez, County Commissioner Precinct 2 Rene M. Perez and County Commissioner Precinct 4 Gilberto Uribe Jr. lifted their right hands and repeated their oaths.

The elected officials were sworn in by Fourth Court of Appeals Justice Rebeca Martinez.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Geraldita L. "Tita" Martinez and County Clerk Elodia M. Garza were previously sworn in.