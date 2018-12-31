An incentive check for more than $38,000 was presented to the Jim Wells County Judge Pete Trevino and the county commissioners on Friday, Dec. 28.

In collaboration with McKinstry and AEP Texas, the county received the check for $38,215.77 for its energy efficiency efforts through the AEP Texas Commercial Standard Offer Program.

Over the past year, JWC and McKinstry upgraded more than 20 county buildings, including the courthouse, jail, fairgrounds, precinct offices and other ancillary buildings. McKinstry upgraded and replaced systems across HVAC, building controls, lighting, electrical, domestic and irrigation water and computer power management.

The results of the upgrades saved energy while improving occupant health, safety and comfort.