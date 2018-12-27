On Friday, Dec. 21, before the students were let out of school for the winter break, 10 students received a new bike thanks to a donation from Ramon DeLeon from Rays Hydraulics Service.

Students who received the bikes were Julius Soliz, pre-kinder, Amelie Hernandez, Michael Munoz and Valeria Conchas, first grade, Romina Aguirre and Michael Rivera, second grade, Keira Sandoval and Joshua Young, third grade, and fourth graders Keira Salinas and Elliot Estrada.

DeLeon has donated bikes for the perfect attendance award in December for the last three years.