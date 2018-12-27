SAN DIEGO - A nontraditional Christmas play by members of San Diego Family Worship Center celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ Monday evening.

The play began with the children singing and dancing. The youth depicted scenes from the Bible that showed the birth of Jesus Christ and the reason behind the Christmas season.

Following the play attendees lined up for a free Christmas dinner as children received a gift from Santa.

The church invites everyone to visit them on Sundays and Wednesdays at 300 South Trevino in San Diego and follow them on Facebook.