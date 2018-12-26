Students from Salazar Elementary participated in the campus science fair and some are advancing to the district science fair.

Students advancing from this campus are:

kindergarten - Roland Armour, De'Erick Charles and Zane Rodriguez first grade - Ruben Chapa, Lexene DelaTorre, Addison Escobar and Alexa Figueroa second grade - Tyler Arvizu, Amarah Cantu, Aven Castillo and Brendan Fitch third grade - Alexis Adams, Deandrea Charles, Amarynn Fitch and Omar Salinas fourth grade - Zack Escobar, Aydan Mata, Elyana Mata, Khloe Ramirez, Micah Torres and Eli Walker The Alice District Science Fair is scheduled for January.