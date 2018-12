AGUA DULCE - Unsuspecting motorists were surprised on Saturday, Dec. 22, when they received Christmas gifts instead of traffic tickets.

Thanks to a donation from the Wyatt Ranches, the Agua Dulce City Marshal’s Office conducted several traffic stops, but instead of writing a citation officers gave gifts.

The donation provided Christmas for Agua Dulce residents and children who attend Agua Dulce Independent School District during a celebration on Friday, Dec. 21.