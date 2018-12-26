SAN DIEGO - Father Armando P. Ibanez recently celebrated his 25th ordination anniversary. Father Ibanez held mass at the St. Francis de Paula Church in San Diego. La Guadalupana dancers were part of the celebration for the Virgin Mary.
