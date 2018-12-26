submittedmtrevino@aliceechonews.com

Wednesday

Dec 26, 2018 at 10:13 PM


CORPUS CHRISTI - Premont Cactus 4H Club kids and the parents participated in the H-E-B's Feast of Sharing recently at the American Bank Center. The 4H families volunteered their time so that other families in the Coastal Bend good have a warm meal.