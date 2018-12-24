Two adults and a juvenile were arrested Monday in connection with a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Commerce Road on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Alice police received a call about the shooting and immediately put out a description on a white pickup.

Department of Public Safety troopers spotted the vehicle on West Highway 44 as it was traveling west and conducted a traffic stop. During the roadside interview, officers located marijuana and cocaine inside the pickup.

The male driver is a confirmed gang member, according to police.

According to Interim Police Chief Cheto Perez, team work and cooperation of officers on duty as well as the assistance of officers from Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and DPS, led to the swift apprehension of the subjects wanted.

A 25 automatic handgun along with shell casings, one in the bed of the pickup and two at the scene, were recovered, Perez stated.

No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.