Whataburger arrived at the Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Office Thursday morning with a $22,000 check.

The check is for the department's annual Christmas drive.

"They’ve been helping us for several years now and every year it’s unbelievable what they do," said James Schmidt, juvenile department head. "because of them we have been able to purchase items for families."

The juvenile department received a list of families in need from every campus at every school district in Jim Wells County.

"It amazes everyone in the office how so many of these kids ask for things like clothes, blankets, heaters for their families and not always toys," Schmidt said. "When they come to pick up their items we see hugs, tears, and happiness. We cannot thank Whataburger corporate office, and especially Rosanna Mendiola and her great staff for making this possible."