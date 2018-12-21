Santa made a special appearance at the Alice Country Club Wednesday to help the Rotary Club of Alice give local children Christmas gifts.

The children rushed to give Santa hugs as he called each child's name with smiles beamed from ear to ear.

The members of the Rotary Club donated gifts such as bikes, clothing and toys to each child.

The children took a bus ride to the Country Club and Alice Independent School District employees waited with trailers to haul the children's bicycles back to their schools.

The children gathered around Santa after the last gift was presented to speak with him about what they had received and some children took photos with him.