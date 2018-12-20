SAN DIEGO - "The holidays should be the most joyous time of the year, but they could be especially difficult for individuals and families who have been affected by violent crimes," said City of Benavides Councilman Juan Garcia.

Families in Duval County gathered Wednesday for the 19th annual Tree of Angels hosted by the Duval County Victims of Crime Assistance Program to honor individuals tragically lost and their families.

Individuals like Mark Salinas who was murder in September of 2016 were honored at the somber event. Salinas' body was found at a ranch on County Road 321 near La Rosita in Duval County. Salinas' twin sister was arrested for the crime.

"My case is very hard because the (suspect in my son's murder) was my daughter. I lost my son at the hands of my daughter," said Angie Gonzalez, Salinas mother, with tears in her eyes. "Only God knows what he does..."

The Tree of Angels started in Austin in 1991 by Verna Lee Carr, executive advisor of People Against Violent Crime, to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families. During the ceremony, families bring a photo of their lost loved one and an angel for the Christmas tree.

"For those of us who have lost loved ones..., it's almost like the holidays remind us of those (we're) missing and it is more depressing to us," said 229th Judicial District Attorney Omar Escobar. "This particular event is to recognize the difficulty that victims have, especially victims of violence."

Because of the Victims of Crime Assistance Program, Gonzalez met another mother who knows her pain and have become friends. Together, they have been able to comfort each other.

"It's been two years, but it seems like yesterday...There's no words on how to express the gratitude I have for Vanessa Lopez (Victims of Crime Assistance Program Coordinator) and this event," Gonzalez said. "Somebody to talk to. Someone who knows the hurt, the pain. It's hard...It's easy to say I can imagine, but it's another thing to truly understand."

"For people to sit here, for people to get us together, to remember our lost (children), it means a lot. It means there are people out there who really do care about other people."