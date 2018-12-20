Police detained a 14-year-old boy in connection with three aggravated sexual assault of a child cases on Wednesday.

According to Investigator Orlando Jasso with the Alice Police Department, there are three victims under the age of 10 who were sexually assaulted by the suspect during separate incidents.

Recently, the mother of one of the five-year-old victims was notified of a school incident with her daughter. When the victim was questioned about the incident, she disclosed information about a sexual assault that occurred to her and her sibling during a gathering in November.

The victims' mother alerted the other parents who attended the gathering and soon another child reported an encounter with the teen suspect.

According to police, the suspect is alleged to have had two of his victims touch his "private area" and "raped" the third victim during another gathering. Police have a witness to the third incident.

Due to the ages of the victims, they were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews.

The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.