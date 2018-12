National Honor Society members from the Alice High School donated more than 1,500 canned food items to the Alice Food Pantry. NHS members sponsored the first “Block Your Teacher’s Door” by asking students to bring enough canned food items to prevent the teacher from entering his or her classroom. Out of all our teachers, students in Mrs. Westbrook’s, Ms. Mora’s, Mrs. McKown’s and Mrs. Adam’s classes were able to block the door.