The end of the year is near, and that’s important for property owners who want to claim their property taxes as a deduction on their 2018 Federal Income Tax Return.

J. Sidney Vela, Chief Appraiser and Tax Assessor/Collector for the Jim Wells County Appraisal District, is reminding all property owners in the area.

“Your 2018 Property Taxes must be paid by December 31, 2018 to be able to claim them as a deduction on your 2018 Federal Income Tax Return,” he said.

The Appraisal District office is located inside the 1st Community Bank Building in Alice at 1600 E. Main St. in Suite #100. The entrance to the Appraisal District Office is through the West side of the bank building on Stadium St. The office’s normal business hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Appraisal District Office will be closed all day on Monday, Dec. 24 through Wednesday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. The office will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 27 and will remain open during the noon hour on Thursday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 28 and on Monday, Dec. 31. The office will then be closed all day on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 for the New Year’s Day holiday. The office will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 for normal business hours.

Taxpayers are urged by the appraisal district, “Don’t wait until the last day to pay your taxes,” as lines are expected to be long and you could be waiting in line for 30 minutes or more. Payments sent in by mail must be addressed to P.O. Box 607, Alice, Texas 78333-0607. Mail-in payments must be postmarked, by the U.S. Post Office, and dated no later than Dec. 31, 2018. Electronic payments may also be made on the Appraisal District’s Website at “www.jimwellscad.org”.