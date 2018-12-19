A 12-year-old female was detained Wednesday in connection with the terroristic threat made against William Adams Middle School Monday evening.

The seventh grader and her mother were called into the Alice Police Department for an interview.

According to Alice Interim Police Chief Aniceto “Cheto” Perez, the female student, who attends WAMS, confessed after only a minute into the interview with investigators from the Alice PD and the Department of Public Safety. The threat is a felony.

The threat was posted on social media and was quickly shared. The post stated a "mysterious shooter" will show up to the campus on Friday, Dec. 21. The post recommends that "everyone spread this around."

“This kind of crime or any crime, for that matter, will not be taken lightly. (Suspects) will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Perez stated. “and will get charged. Even if kids thinks it's a joke, prank or funny; these kinds of crimes are not such.”

Perez credits team work in solving this crime. Alice PD work along side DPS and Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department. He even called the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

“We appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Alice Police Department, Jim Wells Sheriff’s Department, and Department of Public Safety, along with the Alice ISD Security Team...,” Alice Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough. “The partnership between city and county leaders, Alice ISD, and local media, continues to focus on providing safe and secure schools for our community.”

According to Dr. Scarbrough, police and security personnel will be on campuses throughout the remainder of the semester, as well as after the winter break.

The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention facility.