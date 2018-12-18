SAN DIEGO - Twenty-one children from Collins - Parr Elementary were treated to a Christmas party on Tuesday.

The Christmas party was sponsored by the San Diego Rotary Club.

Each child, who was picked by the school, received a toy from their list and a royal blue Rotary jacket. The children ate pizza and cupcakes as they waited for Santa to arrive.

Santa called each child by their name and posed for a Christmas pic.

As each child tore threw the wrapping paper of their special gift, their faces lit up and they all thanked Santa and the Rotarians for their gifts.