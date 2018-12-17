Children and adults were out playing in 80,000 pounds of snow Saturday for the second annual Snow Day.

The event was held near the Alice City Hall and was sponsored by the Alice Echo News Journal and Thomas J. Henry Law Firm.

This year, there were two slides that people could slide down on tubes and a play area. Children and adults made snow angels, snow men and a few snow balls were tossed around.

With the South Texas weather, snow is a rare site. Many families took advantage of the event.

Children also had the opportunity to write letters to Santa Claus. There was Christmas music in the air. Food trucks were also at the event.