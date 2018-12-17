Police are currently investigating a social media threat against William Adams Middle School that has been circulating Monday.

The post states a "mysterious shooter" will show up to the campus on Friday, Dec. 21. The post also states "everyone spread this around."

Alice Interim Police Chief will be adding extra security at WAMS for the next couple of days due to the threat. Police already patrol each Alice Independent School District campuses.

"The Alice Police Department is investigating this threat and our district is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will have police and our security personnel at our campuses throughout the reminder of the semester, as well as after the winter break," according to a post on the WAMS and Alice High School's Facebook pages. "Alice ISD will continue to work diligently with law enforcement agencies to make sure that the person(s) responsible for this threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

This story is developing and AENJ will have details as they are released by investigators.