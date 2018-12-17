Veterans in need of counseling, community education and job referral help will be able to benefit from the Mobile Vet Center Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This Veteran’s Support Center on wheels will be available for all those who have served and will be manned with people who will be able to answer questions regarding VA benefits and free readjustment counseling services offered by the Vet Center.

Those in need of assistance can get information on the following: individual, martial, family and bereavement counseling, referral for benefits assistance, substance abuse information and sexual trauma counseling.

Family members of veterans are also welcome. The Mobile Vet Center will be at 1720 E. Main Street and this event is sponsored by the Jim Wells County Veteran’s Service Office.