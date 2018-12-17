Approximately 200 new toys were delivered to the Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Office Monday morning. LJA Engineering hosted their 2nd annual toy drive in the community.

“LJA Engineering is committed to helping others in our communities. We not only build civilization, we build memories,” said Sandra Bowen, LJA Engineering Office Manager. “I, for one, am very honored to be part of a firm that allows me to make such an impact in our communities, whether it be through charitable endeavors such as this one or through engineering services. This year we would like to thank FESCO and its employees along with our community for joining our efforts.”

These toys will be distributed to local children in the community who may not otherwise have a Christmas gift under their tree this year.