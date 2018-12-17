Alice Independent School District’s Public Information Officer, Ofelia Hunter, recently received a surprise phone call.

She was notified that she received a scholarship in the amount of $2,078 to attend the Texas School Public Relations Association conference.

“I received the phone call from the organization and I was excited to find out that I was one of three PIOs selected,” Hunter said. “I was planning on attending the February conference as part of my training, but when I found out they had several scholarships, I took the initiative and applied.”

Hunter said the application consisted of a series of questions including a brief essay on why she deserved the scholarship.

The scholarship includes registration fees, the Star Awards Banquet, hotel room accommodations and reimbursement of travel expenses not to exceed $500.

“Choosing only three recipients from applications of 14 talented communications professionals was no easy task,” said Dani Boulware, TSPRA Scholarship Chair. “The three-member TSPRA Scholarship committee all believe Ofelia’s application demonstrates that she is deserving of this scholarship.”

The other winners included C. Rená Thomas, DeSoto ISD and Jordan Ziemer, Ph.D., La Vernia ISD.

Hunter will be recognized during the first general session of the conference on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She has 20 years of experience in the media field in TV and radio broadcasting and was the former Executive Editor for the Alice Echo-News Journal before joining Alice ISD in the latter part of October. She is also a talk show host for Talking South Texas, which airs live on Facebook to discuss community happenings.

As part of the process, the scholarship winners are asked to “give back” to TSPRA. The recipients are accepting the scholarship with the understanding they will serve on a TSPRA committee the following year.

“We know Ofelia will serve in a manner that will be a huge benefit to TSPRA and bring recognition to Alice ISD,” Boulware said.