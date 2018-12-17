SAN DIEGO — When opposing offenses took the field against the San Diego Vaqueros this season, they likely knew exactly where sophomore Sergio Guerra was lined up. That’s because the tall and speedy defensive back was one of South Texas' premier cover men.



Turns outs, Guerra was also one of the best defensive backs in the entire state of Texas. Guerra was named Class 3A First Team All-State in the Associated Press Sports Editors all-state team announced this week. He was one of four Vaqueros on the APSA all-state list.



Guerra, a second-year starter for San Diego, had eight interceptions, 107 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five passes broken up.



Guerra was an all-state honorable mention last year as a freshman last year. He completed the 2017 season with five interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 120 tackles.



San Diego defensive end Ryan Garcia and senior defensive tackle Luis Vasquez were named Second Team All-State. Garcia had 92 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks this season. He also had 12 hurries, three recovered fumbles and one caused fumble. Vasquez had 104 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss, 13 hurries and four fumbles.



Offensive lineman was named to the APSE all-state honorable mention list.



The Vaqueros were 8-3 for the season and 5-2. They were bi-district finalists.