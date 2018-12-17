Alice native and Alice High School graduate David Whitley was named Texas’ Secretary of State Monday afternoon.



Governor Greg Abbott appointed Whitley as the 112th Secretary of State of Texas, effective immediately. The Secretary of State acts as Texas' chief elections officer and protocol officer for state and international affairs, and serves as liaison for the Governor on Mexican and border affairs. Whitley's appointment fills the vacancy left by outgoing Secretary of State Rolando Pablos.



“David has been an invaluable member of my administration for over a decade, both in my time as Attorney General and during the entirety of my first term as Governor,” said Governor Abbott. “He has a keen understanding of the election process, and has served as a top advisor for international relations within the Office of the Governor. I am confident that in his new role as Secretary of State, David will continue to safeguard the integrity of our elections and maintain Texas’ standing on the international stage.”



David Whitley most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for the Governor. Prior to that, Whitley served as Appointments Director. He began working for then-Attorney General Abbott in 2004, serving in various roles including Assistant Deputy Attorney General. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and volunteers in the UT Law Mentorship Program. A native of Alice, he received his finance and law degrees from The University of Texas at Austin.